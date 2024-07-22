Image Credit: Bethesda
Once human screenshot showing enemies in the game's tutorial section
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Once Human

How to make Combo Chipsets in Once Human

Time to make some serious dough.
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Published: Jul 22, 2024 07:16 am

Combo Chipsets are among the best moneymakers in Once Human. And by money, we mean Energy Link—the game’s base currency you need in copious amounts to progress in the MMO every season.

Getting the Combo Chipset blueprint isn’t so straightforward, so here’s our guide to help you do just that.

How to unlock Combo Chipset crafting in Once Human

Combo Chipset specialization node in Once Human
Pray for RNGesus! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The blueprint for crafting Combo Chipsets is available through Once Human’s Memetic Specialization nodes. You can get the Combo Chipset specialization at levels 20, 25, 30, and 35.

You need RNG in your favor to get the specific node from one of your rolls. While you can opt for other ways to rack up Energy Links, you have the option to use Specialization Cleaners to reset your Specialization nodes if you are dead-set on going down the Combo Chipset route.

Once you’ve acquired the node, you can make Combo Chipsets at your Intermediate Supplies Workbench.

How to craft Combo Chipsets in Once Human

Combo chipset crafting in the Intermediate Supplies Workbench in Once Human
The rags to riches moment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft one Combo Chipset, you need the following materials:

  • 15 Rusted Parts/15 Standard Parts/12 Refined Parts/12 Special Parts/10 Automatic Parts
  • 20 Metal Scraps
  • 30 Electronic Parts

The materials are easy to come by if you loot most of the junk you find while exploring and disassemble it at your Disassembly Bench.

It takes 60 seconds to craft each Combo Chipset and they sell for 12,000 Energy Links each. Given every vendor in Once Human has 50,000 Energy Links to trade for each week, you need to head to the different town hubs to sell your Combo Chipset produce.

Since there are five town hub vendors currently in-game, you can sell 20 Combo Chipsets per week, which nets you 240,000 weekly Energy Links. That’s not bad.

