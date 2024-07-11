How to fix ‘missing file privileges’ error in Once Human

You’ve just downloaded Once Human, eager to dive into the game, but suddenly, you face a “missing file privileges” error. This frustrating problem typically arises when the installation process is interrupted, or your PC’s security settings are overly restrictive.

While this error commonly surfaces after a fresh game installation, it can also occur following an update to an existing game in your library. Regardless of when the error appears, the root causes and solutions tend to be similar, so here’s how you can fix the “missing file privileges” error in Once Human.

How do you fix the “missing file privileges” error in Once Human?

You don’t have to venture out to the depths of your system folders to find the corrupted Once Human files. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to fix the “missing file privileges” error in Once Human is to turn off your antivirus software. Alternatively, you can check the list of quarantined files to see if there’s a Once Human-related file.

If your antivirus accidentally suspects a Once Human file to be malicious, it can automatically quarantine it without your knowledge. When the error persists after you change your security settings, you may try the following solution methods.

Grant administrative privileges to Once Human executables and Steam.

Verify the integrity of game files through Steam.

Turn your antivirus program off and reinstall Once Human.

In rare cases, developers may deploy hotfixes if the “missing file privileges” error affects most of the playerbase, so it’s also a decent idea to keep an eye on pending updates. Even when no updates are waiting to be installed, restarting Steam could trigger one to appear.

What causes the “missing file privileges” error in Once Human?

Something must have gotten in the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “missing file privileges” error mainly appears when a crucial game file is missing in Once Human. These in-game files can go missing or get corrupted for various reasons, but antivirus software tends to be the main culprit. When you see this error, check your antivirus software’s list of quarantined items.

For those planning to play Once Human on Steam Deck, when available, you may encounter this error as well. In this case, reinstalling the game is often the simplest solution, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the device’s system settings.

This error may disappear as developers roll out optimization patches to Once Human. Missing character model errors and crashing errors have also affected players, hindering their process until the next server wipe.

