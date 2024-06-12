Can you play Once Human on Steam Deck?

Once Human has quickly become one of the most anticipated titles on Steam. With not long until full release, questions are being asked about Steam Deck compatibility—and we’ve found the answer.

Due to release on July 9, Once Human has a demo available as part of Steam Next Fest, and players have been attempting to access the title away from their desktop using a Steam Deck, though results have varied.

If you want to know whether you can play Once Human on Steam Deck, we’ve done some digging and can provide everything you need.

Is Once Human playable on Steam Deck?

A big question. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Human is not listed as available to play on Steam Deck. This could, however, change and support could be added for the full release of the title.

Though not every game is listed as being playable on Steam Deck, players can sometimes find workarounds that make the title accessible on the handheld device—but it doesn’t seem to work with Once Human.

On Reddit, several players have made posts discussing whether it’s possible to play Once Human on Steam Deck, and it’s pretty clear the answer is no. While some players have been able to install the game on their devices, it crashes out.

Some players have been able to get as far as attempting to join a server, but a crash then occurs, returning them to the Steam Library, while others have not been able to get the game to launch successfully.

