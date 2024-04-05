Does Once Human have controller support?

One of the great things about gaming is that it supports all kinds of gamers and the devices they like to use or otherwise.

Once Human is a post-apocalyptic survival game, which is nothing new, but its unique monsters and worldview are different and quite exciting. Featuring supernatural enemies called Deviations and human players called Metas, there’s a lot to explore in the open world and unravel in the story.

Although it’s on PC, many players prefer to play games with controllers as opposed to mouse and keyboard, so those in the closed beta test are ready to plug in their DualSense, Xbox controller, or any other of their favorite gamepads to try and play. But can you?

The game is currently only available in closed beta tests on PC and is set for full release sometime in Q3 of 2024 (July, August, or September), so you have to get a bit lucky to gain access. But once you do, the fun can be discovered.

Here’s the current information on Once Human’s controller support.

Once Human controller support

It’s a glorious open world. Image via Starry Studio

Once Human currently does not support controllers for gameplay and only allows play through mouse and keyboard.

It’s always possible that the game will add controller support in the future, especially considering that it would work exceptionally well for the third-person shooter. But for now, it’s keyboard and mouse only.

Other MMO games (like Final Fantasy XIV) or survival games (Palworld, Ark, and others) support controllers, so there’s no reason that it wouldn’t work with Once Human. But it’s on the developers at Starry Studio to implement the support.

Once the game becomes available on Steam in its full release, it’s possible that modders will add a controller layout for the platform even if there isn’t any official support. But for now, controllers don’t work in Once Human.

Remember that Once Human is currently in beta and will likely be released in early access, so features will be added over time. Controller support could be one of these features, so make sure to leave feedback if it’s something you want to see added.

