How to fix missing character models error in Once Human

Sometimes, there can be a plethora of different bugs and problems a new game can run into, such as the annoying graphical glitches that Once Human players are experiencing with missing character models.

Players are reporting that their character is not loading into the game when they enter a world, whether they’ve been playing for a while or they are loading up a new character from scratch. It is a disappointing issue that completely breaks the player’s immersion, while also breaking the game’s impressive visuals.

If you’re missing your character, here is how to fix the missing character model error in Once Human.

Fixing missing character models in Once Human

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Until NetEase drops an official patch that fixes this glitch, there are only a few different steps that players can take to fix the missing character models. A quick fix to rectify the issue is simply restarting the game, which can only take a few moments.

If the problem persists, you can also check to see if your PC meets the system requirements to run Once Human at a consistent rate. If your PC isn’t up to snuff with the demands of the game, this could lead to multiple issues, including frame drops, crashing, and even missing character models.

You can also try to repair Once Human‘s files in the Steam library by following these steps:

Open your Steam library, scroll to Once Human, and right-click the title.

Open the game’s Properties, and click on the Installed Files tab.

Select the Verify Integrity of Game Files option to have Steam check on the game files, and if there is an issue, those files will be replaced and fixed.

After you’ve finished repairing any broken files, start up your game and check if the problem persists. If you are still missing character models, you might want to report your issues to the official Discord to flag the problem for the developers as they continue to tinker with the game behind the scenes.

