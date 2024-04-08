Category:
Once Human

Once Human system requirements: PC and mobile specs

Even survival has a benchmark.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 7, 2024 11:11 pm
Promotional art from the Once Human website showcasing a character and a monster from the game.
Image via Starry Studios

Once Human is a post-apocalyptic survival game where you and friends fight horrific enemies and hope to survive as you remake humanity. While it launches in Q3, players are invited to play the closed beta on PC and, soon on mobile.

Recommended Videos

Here are the system requirements for playing Once Human.

Once Human PC System Requirements

a Once Human screenshot that shows a high tech door in a rotting basement.
The graphics are great if you meet the requirements. Image via Starry Studios.

To play Once Human on PC, you must at least meet the minimum system requirements, which are as follows:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit Operating System
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4460
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 750ti 4G or AMD Radeon RX550
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 50 GB available space

However, the recommended system requirements include: 

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit Operating System
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-7700
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6G / AMD Radeon RX 580 2304SP
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 50 GB available space

The requirements don’t mention anything about the storage device, but I’d save Once Human on PC on an SSD to ensure a faster and smoother gaming experience.

Once Human Android and Apple System Requirements

As Once Human has not officially launched, it is unknown if there are any Android or Apple system requirements. The biggest question will be regarding whether this title can only be played on newer mobile devices or with specific chips; generally the case with iPads. We do know you’ll need a stable internet connection to play.

We will get more information once the mobile open beta rolls out. The official mobile beta date has yet to be revealed. However, in the official Once Human Discord, players believe the mobile beta release date to be April 11.

Once Human console system requirements

At the time of writing, Once Human’s beta and full game aren’t expected to launch on any console, which means there won’t be a beta or a full game launch. So, while playing this title on console would be nice, there are no console versions in the works, so there are no console requirements.

If you’re hoping to play the Once Human beta on PC or mobile, this is what we know about the system requirements you’ll need to meet to get it working.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Once Human: How to leave notes for other players
A screenshot of a player standing over a Whisper in Once Human.
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human: How to leave notes for other players
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Once Human: How to find the Mystical Crate in Brookham
A screenshot of a Once Human player looking up at a cathedral.
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human: How to find the Mystical Crate in Brookham
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Once Human: How to find the fuse in Overlook Town
An in-game Once Human screenshot of a Meta Human in Overlook Town.
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human: How to find the fuse in Overlook Town
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Apr 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Once Human: How to leave notes for other players
A screenshot of a player standing over a Whisper in Once Human.
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human: How to leave notes for other players
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Once Human: How to find the Mystical Crate in Brookham
A screenshot of a Once Human player looking up at a cathedral.
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human: How to find the Mystical Crate in Brookham
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Once Human: How to find the fuse in Overlook Town
An in-game Once Human screenshot of a Meta Human in Overlook Town.
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human: How to find the fuse in Overlook Town
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Apr 6, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.