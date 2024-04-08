Once Human system requirements: PC and mobile specs

Once Human is a post-apocalyptic survival game where you and friends fight horrific enemies and hope to survive as you remake humanity. While it launches in Q3, players are invited to play the closed beta on PC and, soon on mobile.

Here are the system requirements for playing Once Human.

Once Human PC System Requirements

To play Once Human on PC, you must at least meet the minimum system requirements, which are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Operating System

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 750ti 4G or AMD Radeon RX550

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

However, the recommended system requirements include:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Operating System

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6G / AMD Radeon RX 580 2304SP

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

The requirements don’t mention anything about the storage device, but I’d save Once Human on PC on an SSD to ensure a faster and smoother gaming experience.

Once Human Android and Apple System Requirements

As Once Human has not officially launched, it is unknown if there are any Android or Apple system requirements. The biggest question will be regarding whether this title can only be played on newer mobile devices or with specific chips; generally the case with iPads. We do know you’ll need a stable internet connection to play.

We will get more information once the mobile open beta rolls out. The official mobile beta date has yet to be revealed. However, in the official Once Human Discord, players believe the mobile beta release date to be April 11.

Once Human console system requirements

At the time of writing, Once Human’s beta and full game aren’t expected to launch on any console, which means there won’t be a beta or a full game launch. So, while playing this title on console would be nice, there are no console versions in the works, so there are no console requirements.

If you’re hoping to play the Once Human beta on PC or mobile, this is what we know about the system requirements you’ll need to meet to get it working.

