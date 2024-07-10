Image Credit: Bethesda
How to fix crashing errors in Once Human

Crash and burn.
Published: Jul 10, 2024 08:29 am

Once Human is finally here, but crashing errors are causing problems for many players. If you are one of those experiencing such issues, we have some potential fixes.

Issues like crashing errors in Once Human are frustrating, particularly if they occur while completing a mission or crafting an important item. But the fixes we’ve provided below should erase the issue. Read on to find out more.

How to resolve crashing issues in Once Human

once human promo art with pink haired character
Roadblock. Image via NetEase.

As there are many potential reasons for a crashing error in Once Human, it may be difficult to pinpoint the source of the issue. But we have several potential fixes you should try in the following order.

  1. Check your PC meets the Once Human system requirements.
  2. Check the Once Human server status to see if there are any known issues.
  3. Check for updates, which should automatically download if you close the game.
  4. Verify file integrity: Right-click Once Human in your Steam library, choose Properties, and select Installed Files, then click Verify integrity of game files and complete the process.
  5. Check for GPU driver updates by heading to your manufacturer’s website or using a dedicated application like GeForce Experience.
  6. Uninstall Once Human and reinstall again.

Should the crashing errors continue, I recommend using the official Discord channel or contacting the developer on social media for further assistance. You can also check social media platforms like Reddit to see if other players have experienced similar problems.

