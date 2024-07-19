All Mystical Crate locations in Once Human

Mystical Crates in Once Human are crucial for obtaining rare and valuable items, distinct from other loot crates by their extraordinary contents. Despite being fewer in number compared to hundreds of crates scattered across the game’s six regions, they stand out for their unparalleled loot quality.

Here’s a guide detailing where to locate and loot Mystical Crates in Once Human.

Mystical Crate locations in Once Human

Look for the red beam. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 46 Mystical Crates spread across the six regions of Once Human. Unlocking all these regions require time, so to cut things down a little in the grind we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of their locations based on the difficulty of these regions so you can efficiently collect the loot without delay:

Dayton Wetlands

Broken Delta

Iron River

Red Sands

Chalk Peak

Black Heart Region

All Dayton Wetlands Mystical Crate locations

There are nine Mystical Crates in different settlements of Dayton Wetlands. Since the required level for players here is low, finding the crates will be a walk in the park.

Edition Number Location How to get 01 Citrus County Go across the large water tanker placed in the center of the settlement to spot the Mystical Crate illuminating on top of the wooden structured outpost. 02 Overlook Town Enter the main building on the northern section of the small settlement to spot the crate placed next to the patch of grass. 03 Sutherland Family Orchard Travel to the underground bunker using the staircase next to the orchard situated in the southeastern section of the settlement to find the crate. 04 Coastside Plaza You can find the crate placed on the first floor of the central Hospital in the Coastside Plaza settlement. 05 Brookham Clear the church of enemies and walk towards the steeple to locate the crate in Once Human. 06 Rotten Manor The Mystical Crate is on the top floor of the Rotten Manor mansion. Wipe out the enemies in the house and use the stairs to reach the top floor to collect the chest. 07 Monolith of Greed Danger Zone Enter the wrecked building from the right side of the danger zone and walk across the glass room on the first floor to spot the illuminating light of the crate. 08 Dayton Hospital Reach the rooftop of Dayton Hospital to find the Mystical Crate placed next to the debris. 09 Thoroughville Travel to the eastern corner of the settlement to spot the crate illuminating on top of the under-construction house.

All Broken Delta Mystical Crate locations

Broken Delta Mystical Crates are easy to locate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 11 Mystical Crates across the settlements of Broken Delta in Once Human. Since it’s the opening area, players can get their hands on them quite easily.

Edition Number Location How to get 01 Junkyard The Mystical Crate is placed inside the red train in Warehouse 17 of the Junkyard. To get inside the train, climb on the catwalk and jump down in the train’s opening to collect the chest. 02 Sunbury Middle School Climb on top of the rooftop of the Sunbury School building to spot the crate. 03 Harborside Head over to the wrecked ship docked at the harborside to find the crate. The Mystical Crate will be placed inside the quarter-deck. Use the wooden boxes to climb on top of the ship. 04 Wild Dog Isle Post This Mystical Crate is very hard to miss; it can be found placed next to the glass-sealed structure in the middle of the settlement. 05 Sunbury Travel across the hospital to spot a destroyed building in Sunbury, the Mystical Crate will be placed on the top floor. Use the stairs to reach there and collect the loot. 06 Sutherland Chemical Plant The Mystical Crate is blocked by a fence in the main blue warehouse of the chemical plant. Use the catwalk on the first floor to go across the fenced area and jump down to collect the crate. 07 High Banks Head over to the central area of the High Banks settlement where a wooden stage is placed. The Mystical Crate will be placed on the stage next to the poster. 08 Hearest Industries The crate is placed on top of the structure of the industrial plant. Use the catwalk in the eastern warehouse to reach the top of the structure and collect the chest. 09 Eastern Railway Junction Travel to the train shed in the railway junction to spot the Mystical Crate placed on top of the red train parked at the entrance. Use the ladder to climb on top of the train and collect the loot. 10 Gaia Cliff Danger Zone Clear out the enemies in the western office of the research center to spot the crate placed next to the computer terminals. 11 Gaia Research Center Ruins This one is the easiest to find. Climb on the rooftop of the main building to spot the crate illuminated in red.

All Iron River Mystical Crate locations



Planted in unusual places. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The region of Iron River has eight Mystical Crates scattered around the vast map. The region has an overall rating of 21 plus meaning you’ll either have to increase your levels or be careful as the settlements will be crawling with higher-difficulty bosses.

Edition Number Location How to get 01 Highland The Mystical Crate is placed on top of the building east of the Superstore in the settlement of Highland. To get to the rooftop, use the staircase to reach the balcony of the top floor. Once there, climb on top of the door to reach the rooftop. Kill the ghoul guarding the roof and retrieve the crate placed next to the AC vents. 02 Rippleby The crate can be found on top of the large Rippleby warehouse in the settlement. To reach there, simply use the ladder on the western section of the building to find the crate placed on the green container. 03 Ricci Securement Point Access the terminal placed in the western camp of the securement facility to open the locked cage and access the crate. 04 Refinery Pollution Plant Go to the rooftop of the refinery plant where the teleportation tower is situated. You’ll find the Mystical Crate positioned just beneath the ledge of the teleportation tower. 05 Greywater Industrial Zone Enter the main building of the industrial plant and use the elevator to reach the underground facility. You’ll find the Mystical chest placed next to the terminal. 06 East Blackfell Junction The crate is placed on top of the building with a crashed helicopter in it. To reach the rooftop, climb on top of the helicopter’s propellers to reach the rooftop and spot the Mystical Crate placed below the destroyed helipad. 07 Mirage Monolith Danger Zone Head inside the Monolith building and enter the elevator to find the crate placed next to the Anchor Rift. 08 Alkirk The Mystical Crate is located on the building beneath the cliff near the playground. To reach the rooftop, leap off the cliff and glide to the building where you’ll find the crate.

All Red Sands Mystical Crate locations

Wipe out enemies before looting the crates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The region of Red Sands requires a minimum level of 40 plus to enter and survive the many foes found here. While being one of the toughest regions of Once Human, it holds seven Mystical Crates for collection.

Edition Number Location How to get 01 Forsaken Monolith The Mystical Crate is placed inside the building that has the Anchor Rift in the Forsaken Monolith settlement. 02 73 Source Extraction Point The chest is placed inside the building of the base with the Anchor Rift above it. use the staircase to go down to the ground level to spot the Mystical Crate placed next to the desk. 03 Fort Eyrie Climb on top of the wooden outpost in the center of Fort Eyrie settlement to spot the red glow of the Mystical Crate illuminating next to the staircase. 04 Evergreen Go to the northern building of the Evergreen settlement and ascend to the top of the steeple to find the chest hidden inside. 05 Blackfell Oil Fields Get to the top of the pipeline structure in the southern section of the oil rig and walk past the large white container to find the chest on your right. 06 Blackfell Fallen Zone Journey to the plaza adjacent to the Central Hospital and head west to discover the Mystical Crate, protected by a formidable enemy of level 45. 07 Alternative Reality Research Institute Defeat the guards inside the institute and travel to the basement of the building using the staircase to find the Mystical Crate placed in the glassed office.

All Chalk Peak Mystical Crate locations

Use Rift anchor to your advantage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine Mystical Crates in the region of Chalk Peak in Once Human. While it may seem like a simple task, finding these crates can pose a real challenge as there’re high level enemies and bosses teeming around the settlements.

Edition Number Location How to get 01 Silvershore Resort The Mystical Crate is quite easy to find; simply reach the second floor of the resort to spot the crate placed in the room on the right. 02 Rotten Saddle Head to the western section of the settlement and climb on top of the red-bricked building to spot the chest. 03 Monolith of Thirst Danger Zone The crate is placed underneath the Rift Anchor in the Monolith. 04 Greenlake Hill The Mystical Crate is positioned atop the building in the western part of the settlement. The building is painted in an off-white hue with prominent star graffiti making it easier to spot. 05 Alpha Institute The chest is placed inside the glass-sealed door on the first floor of the institute. 06 Evergreen Vineyard

Use the staircase inside the grey mansion located in the center of the settlement. You’ll find the crate positioned in the living room 07 Furnace Lair Head inside the big building in the west of the settlement and defeat the enemies surrounding it. Once the enemies are dealt with, head inside to spot the crate placed on your right. 08 Holt Town The Mystical Crate is in a locked room on the upper level of the building featuring a large neon sign, enter through the building to the west with the expansive glass roof. Use the elevator to reach the second floor and grab the access key for the locked room. 09 Gaia Military base Acquire the access card by killing the boss to unlock the sealed door on the ground floor of the main military base.

All Black Heart Region Mystical Crate locations

The Black Heart Region stands as the most challenging area in Once Human’s map, requiring players to reach at least level 55 to contend with its formidable enemies and bosses. Despite its difficulty, if you’re aiming to collect all Mystical Crates you’ll have to come here to collect two crates. Stay vigilant and nimble to swiftly secure these.

Edition Number Location How to get 01 Sunshine Farm Reach the summit of the tower and descend onto the scaffolding to the right, where you’ll see the glowing red beacon of the Mystical Crate. 02 White Cliff Head inside the main building of the White Cliff and use the elevator to reach the underground facility. The Mystical Crate will be placed at the corner right of the vicinity guarded by level 55 enemies.

