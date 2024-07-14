Once Human: How to get the Mystical Crate in Refinery Pollution Point

Mystical Crates in Once Human are the chests exclusive to specific regions like the Refinery Pollution Point, and they drop high-tier weapon blueprints that help you take down advanced Deviants.

Weapons form the core of your post-apocalyptic journey in Once Human, and getting early access to them helps you secure premium resources by taking down bigger foes. Mystical Crates are orange-colored chests that are usually hidden in the named point of interest, and finding them is a great way to become more powerful.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mystical Crates location in Once Human.

Where are the Refinery Pollution Point Mystical Crates in Once Human

Here’s the Mystical Crates at Refinery Pollution Point. Remix by Dot Esports Drop down to the right of the Rift. Screenshot by Dot Esports Follow the Hologram. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other locations, the Refinery Pollution Point has two Mystical Crates to find. First, you will need to head towards the southwest side of the plant and climb up the building using stairs.

After the stairs finish, you will need to find the ladder on the left side of the building and make your way to the terrace towards the Rift Anchor. If you can’t find the Rift Anchor, you can open the map by pressing M, which is marked by default on your map.

Once you reach the Rift Anchor, you need to drop down on the right side of it to find your first Mystical Crate, which will give you a blueprint for a Dual Fury FRAG Shotgun.

While finding this should complete your exploration quest of the area, you can collect another secret Mystical Crate. To locate this, you need to make your way to the north of the point of interest, find a hologram on Coordinates (5159,-3639), continue to parkour on your left side and step on the hologram as it appears. After following it five times, the Mystical Crate will show up on the floor for you with goodies.

