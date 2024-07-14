How to fix ‘no access to Rift Anchor’ in Once Human

Once Human lets you explore and battle your way through an exciting world—most of the time. However, an issue several players have encountered while exploring is a message that blocks you from accessing a Rift Anchor.

Here’s how to solve the ‘no access to Rift Anchor’ problem in Once Human.

How to activate the Rift Anchor

There are many Rift Anchors in Once Human. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because Rift Anchors are tied to the main story, the ‘no access to Rift Anchor’ problem happens when you try to access one without progressing far enough into the game’s story. This prevents you from accessing and completing a region’s tasks. As you can explore the map freely, it’s easy to run into this issue. Moreover, Rift Anchors need to be unlocked to access each region’s Monolith and fight its major boss.

To resolve this issue, you’ll need to focus on completing outstanding main story quests. These quests are crucial for unlocking the region’s Rift Anchor. You can find these missions on the map and in the quest section of the tasks tab, labeled ‘Follow The Stardust.’ Each mission has a recommended level, but they can be played at any time.

Another reason you may have blocked access is that you didn’t defeat the previous area’s Monolith boss before trying to access another area’s Rift Anchor. As such, you’ll need to head back to the previous area complete any outstanding missions and fight any bosses you need to before proceeding to the next one.

