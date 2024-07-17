All Junkyard crate locations in Once Human

In the Junkyard settlement of Once Human, you’ll discover it to be remarkably resourceful compared to other parts of the Broken Delta, filled with loot tucked away behind crates. To assist you in uncovering all the hidden treasures, consult our comprehensive guide detailing the locations of all Junkyard crates.

Where to find all Junkyard crates in Once Human

Quite easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Once Human, loot crates are categorized into three types: Mystical, Weapon, and Gear. Below, we have provided the location of each crate and detailed instructions on how to retrieve them.

Junkyard Mystical Crate location

The Mystical Crate stands out as the most valuable loot crate in Once Human, offering premium items. To locate this crate in the Junkyard, proceed to warehouse 17 at the center of the area. Once inside, head straight through toward the red train.

You’ll find the Mystical Crate positioned inside the red train. Access the train by ascending to the first floor and jumping down. Once near the crate, simply press F to open it up and collect the loot.

Junkyard Gear Crate location

It’s right there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two Gear Crates in the Junkyard settlement that provide new and improved gear items for your character in Once Human. The first Gear Crate can be found right next to where the Mystical Crate was in Warehouse 17. Simply exit the red train and climb on the trailer right next to it to find the Gear Crate.

For the second Gear Crate, head over to the main entrance of the Junkyard and enter the building on the right. The crate will be placed next to the office desk. Approach the crate to unlock new gear for your character.

Junkayd Weapon Crate location

The final loot crate to collect in the Junkyard is the Weapon Crate. To locate it, proceed to the southern part of the Junkyard. You’ll find the crate inside a small warehouse surrounded by enemy guards. Eliminate the guards, enter the warehouse, pass by the terminals, and turn left into a small room where the crate will be visible on the ground

