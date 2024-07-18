All Highland crate locations in Once Human

Highland is a perilous territory teeming with vultures that presents a big challenge for any Once Human players brave enough to venture into its dangerous world—but most will have to, because it boasts valuable treasure.

While loot crates dot the landscape of Iron River, Highland harbors some of the most coveted loot. Here’s all the crate locations for the Highland settlement in Once Human.

Where to find Highland crates in Once Human

All loots are closeby. Screenshot by Dot esports

Similar to other Once Human settlements, Highland has three loot crates featuring one each of the Mystical, Weapon, and Gear rewards.

1) Highland Mystical Crate location

The Mystical Crate is stashed on top of the building west of the superstore. To reach the crate, head into the alley of the superstore where you’ll spot a staircase that takes you to the second-floor balcony of the building.

From there, climb up on top of the balcony door and then grab onto the ledge of the rooftop to climb it. The Mystical Crate will be next to the AC vents.

2) Highland Weapon Crate location

Easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Weapon Crate is inside the superstore we just crossed to acquire the Mystical Crate in Once Human. Take out any enemies you see before heading inside, otherwise they’ll surround you at both openings once you’re in.

3) Highland Gear Crate location

The Gear Crate is the hardest to get to as it’s on the rooftop of a building with no doors. The building can be found in the east of the Highland settlement, right in front of the white warehouse. To reach it, climb on top of the crashed car facing the balcony and then jump on the blue building cover.

It might take you a few tries to get it perfectly as the building’s surrounded by barbed wire. Once done, approach the Gear crate and press F to unlock this one.

