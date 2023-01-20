Launch day surprise: Fire Emblem Engage is getting a manga

With the release of the highly-anticipated Fire Emblem Engage almost upon us, it seems like there is more news to come regarding the series as a whole. While the game was just released earlier today, we will also be getting additional media in the form of a manga that will drop soon after. The manga will follow the game and release a couple of weeks later, on February 3, 2023.

Saikyo Jump will serialize the Fire Emblem Engage manga and they will only release the prologue chapter in February. This will, no doubt, build some anticipation for the main manga, which will then drop its first chapter a month later on March 3, 2023. After this, Weekly Shonen Jump, known for the serialization of series such as One Piece and Dragon Ball Super, will publish the first three chapters of the manga for free.

But as is typical with WSJ, these chapters and any subsequent ones will only be available for free for three weeks. If you wish to catch up and read beyond that, a subscription to the service is required. A lot of fans are already up for it, knowing that the mangaka will be Kazurou Kyou, known for releasing series such as Houkago Idol and Dead-end Host.

Image via Nintendo

As far as the content of the story actually goes, the manga will follow the male version of Alear, which might point toward which version the developers believe is actually canon to the story. Not much has been revealed from the plot as of yet, but if other adaptations are anything to go by, the manga will most likely follow the story of Alear on his quest to seal the Fell Dragon by collecting the 12 Emblem Rings.

Beyond this, we will have to wait and see what comes next. Fire Emblem Engage was released earlier today on the Nintendo Switch, an addition to the series that many longtime fans of the series have been waiting for. Similarly to its predecessors, it is a tactical role-playing game that involves social sim elements as well.

The game is a haven for fans of the series, with protagonists from the earlier titles making an appearance in this game too. They can be summoned with the help of the Emblem Rings, a new feature that was added to this game. So far, the game has received generally favorable reviews, which is a good sign for the upcoming manga.