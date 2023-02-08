Game Boy, Game Boy Advanced classics buff Nintendo Switch Online offerings with surprise release

After over a year of data mines and rumors, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online as part of the subscription service starting with the first batch today.

The platforms will be split into two distinct sections, with GBA titles exclusively launching as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack bundle. This means players who subscribe to the base NSO service will receive classic Game Boy games alongside the pre-existing library of NES and SNES titles at no additional cost.

Just like with each addition to the NSO lineup of past Nintendo titles, the library for Game Boy and GBA games will start at just a handful and expand over time. Several popular games were teased for both platforms after the initial reveal, including The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages for Game Boy and Fire Emblem and Metroid Fusion for GBA.

Here is a full list of the games that will be available on the English versions of Nintendo Switch Online starting today:

Game Boy Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX Tetris Gargoyle’s Quest Game & Watch Gallery 3 Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare Metroid II: Return of Samus Wario Land 3 Kirby’s Dream Land

Game Boy Advance Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros 3 Kuru Kuru Kururin The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap Mario Kart: Super Circuit Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgame$



As for additional features, players can toggle between the Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, and Game Boy Color filters for their original GB games. Compatible games will also feature online play for players who subscribe to NSO.

More details about the games being added to the service in the future will be shared in upcoming Nintendo Direct broadcasts or on social media. And yes, there is still hope that Pokémon and other big-name titles will be included in those additions.