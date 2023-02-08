Summer release confirmed for Pikmin 4

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo provided further details regarding the previously-announced Pikmin 4, as well as a July 7 release date. Players will be able to explore new, unknown surroundings while befriending new Pikmin—and non-Pikmin creatures—and avoiding treacherous creatures along the way this summer.

The brief gameplay trailer showcased a handful of the areas that players will be able to traverse, many of which require the use of familiar Pikmin of various colors to progress. Players will also be able to encounter the new Ice Pikmin, which was shown to be able to freeze enemies and bodies of water, allowing for free movement without fear of drowning.

Another mechanic joining the Pikmin series for the first time is the addition of a canine companion, Oatchi. Not only does this two-legged dog give players a new way to move across maps, but it can also be used to take down large obstacles prohibiting players from moving. It is currently not clear how exactly players will be able to control Oatchi, but it appears he is going to be a large part of the game’s story.

Various grotesque boss fights were also displayed, requiring players to bring together large clumps of Pikmin of various abilities to defeat. Like in Pikmin 3, these bosses all seem to tower over the player and their companions, though the mechanics to take them down appear to be more intricate.

The trailer ended with a tease of the game’s nighttime state, featuring a Bulborb in a much more menacing look than it has in previous entries in the Pikmin series. It appeared to be almost possessed, with its eyes randomly growing bright red as it set on a path toward what viewers can assume to be the player character.

Pikmin 4 will be released on the Nintendo Switch on July 7, with more details expected to be revealed as its release date draws near.