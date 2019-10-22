You can play League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics with pros like Meteos and Huhi on Oct. 26

League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics fans can finally live out their dream of hitting the Rift with their favorite LCS pros.

Riot Games is extending its 10-year anniversary celebration by giving fans the opportunity to play with pros on Oct. 26, according to today’s Nexus post.

“On October 26th, starting after the conclusion of the first day of Worlds Quarterfinals, fans will have the chance to play games of Summoner’s Rift and Teamfight Tactics with LCS pros,” Riot said.

The pros will also be doling out codes for hextech chests, keys, and Championship Zed in order to add to the celebration.

Fans eager to get in on the action can check the pros Twitter accounts to find out when they go live on Twitch.

Here are the LCS Pros participating in Play with a Pro.

Riot has yet to reveal additional details on how the process of playing with pros will work.