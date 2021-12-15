Wild Rift Tour returning to Brazil in 2022 with $246,000 prize poool

All matches will take place at the Riot Games studio in São Paulo.

With the conclusion of the League of Legends: Wild Rift Horizon Cup, the first global competition for the game last month, fans have been waiting for an announcement regarding 2022 esports for the MOBA title.

Brazil has now become the first region to receive details for the Wild Tour 2022 featuring a prize pool of 1.4 million Brazilian Real (about $246,300). This is only until May.

The Wild Tour will feature open qualifiers leading to a group stage and the playoffs. The biggest news for Wild Rift esports in 2022 is that besides the online qualifiers, all matches will take place at the Riot Games studio in São Paulo, Brazil.

Unlike 2021, the Wild Tour will now feature a much longer format with the group stage being divided across 10 weeks. Matches will be broadcast live from the Riot Games studio every Friday and Saturday, from 4pm CT (7pm local time) on Twitch, YouTube, and Nimo TV.

There will be two open qualifiers, registrations for which will begin on Jan. 5. The first open qualifier will happen from Jan 13 to 16, while the second one will take place between Jan. 20 and 23. Each qualifier will feature up to 512 teams in a single-elimination bracket. The four best teams from each qualifier will advance to the Wild Tour Brazil.

The eight qualified teams will be joined by the top four teams of the Wild Tour 2021, which are TSM, Só Agradece, DreamMax, and Liberty.

The 12 teams in the Wild Tour Brazil will be divided into two groups of six teams each. They will compete in their group in a best-of-three format across 10 weeks from Feb. 18 to April 23. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, which will feature best-of-five series, except for the best-of-seven finals.

The schedule for the Wild Tour Brazil is as follows: