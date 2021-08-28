Wild Rift Summoner Series NA Regional Championship will happen in October

Eight teams will be competing for $70,000 and one spot at the 2021 World Championship.

The North America regional championship for the Wild Rift Summoner Series 2021 will happen from Oct. 8 to 10, Nerd Street announced in a tweet yesterday. It will have a prize pool of $70,000.

When Riot Games, Nerd Street, and Wisdom Media announced the Summoner Series in July, Nerd Street said the NA regional championship would have a prize pool of $35,000. The organizers seem to have doubled that amount since.

Eight teams will compete for the title of champions and a share of the prize pool. The winner will reportedly represent North America at the first-ever Wild Rift World Championship 2021 later this year.

Wild Rift players… the moment you have been waiting for!



The $70,000 @wildrift Summoner Series NA Regional Championships are LOCKED IN for Oct 8-10, 2021 🏆



Registration for the 3rd and final qualifier circuit goes live Monday at 3pm ET! pic.twitter.com/xBnYdBBvHU — Nerd Street (@nerdstreet) August 27, 2021

The eight teams will be decided through the three open-for-all circuits and the last chance qualifiers in the Summoner Series. The top two teams from the second circuit, four squads from the third circuit, and two teams from the LCQ will compete in the regional championship.

The major for the second circuit will happen later today. Eight teams will square off in a double-elimination bracket for the two spots at the regional championship and a $10,000 prize pool. All matches will be the best-of-three except for the finals, which will be the best-of-five games. The championship will be broadcast on Twitch.

Recently, Riot also announced that the championship of the Summoner Series, which is the premier Wild Rift esports competition for Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and CIS, will happen in Stockholm, Sweden, from Sept. 24 to 26.