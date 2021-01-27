As important teamwork is in PUBG Mobile, individual performances are also necessary to get the chicken dinner.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 has ended with Nova XQF lifting the trophy. The Chinese team put up a consistent performance across the four days to accumulate 319 points from 29 matches.

The other teams in the top five were Four Angry Men, ZEUS Esports, Na’Vi, and defending world champions, Bigetron Red Aliens. Nova’s Feng “Sukkk” Shujie was named the MVP of the competition and received $15,000 for this achievement.

The competition for the MVP title was a close one as the PMGC 2020 Finals not only displayed how important teamwork is to win in the battle royale game but also highlighted some individual performances.

Top 10 fraggers

Here are the top 10 fraggers of the PMGC 2020 Finals:

Four Angry Men’s Sukkk: 54 kills and 11,510 damage.

54 kills and 11,510 damage. Nova’s Ordery: 56 kills and 10,709 damage.

56 kills and 10,709 damage. Nova’s Paraboy: 44 kills and 11,484 damage.

44 kills and 11,484 damage. Bigetron’s Zuxxy: 38 kills and 8,795 damage.

38 kills and 8,795 damage. Na’Vi’s Oldboy: 35 kills and 9,403 damage.

35 kills and 9,403 damage. Alpha7’s Law: 39 kills and 8,585 damage.

39 kills and 8,585 damage. Zeus’ Godless: 35 kills and 8,111 damage.

35 kills and 8,111 damage. Nova’s Jimmy: 35 kills and 7,971 damage.

The PMGC Finals marked the end of PUBG Mobile esports’ 2020 season, a year riddled with hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tencent has revealed big plans for the game’s esports scene in 2021 including a $14 million prize pool and several new regions.