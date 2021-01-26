Four Angry Men’s Sukkk is the PMGC 2020 MVP

The player will get $15,000 for being the MVP.

Feng “Sukkk” Shujie has been named the MVP of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020. He’ll earn $15,000 for this achievement.

Sukkk picked up 54 kills in 29 matches in the finals. His total damage was 11,510 and he had an average survival time of 631 minutes.

Screengrab via Tencent

Sukkk’s star performance couldn’t push Four Angry Men to the top of the rankings table in the PMGC 2020 Finals, though. The Chinese team managed to come in second place. Nova XQF won the PMGC 2020 Finals.

Other than the MVP, a lot of other individual awards were also announced today.

The Gunslinger

Screengrab via Tencent

Sukkk was the Gunslinger of the PMGC 2020 with 203 total kills.

Eagle Eye

Screengrab via Tencent

Pheeraphol “Beer11” Phumrat won the Eagle Eye award for having the longest kill in the competition. He managed to get a kill from 463 meters away.

Grenade Master

Screengrab via Tencent

Muhammad “Ryzen” Albi was the Grenade Master for getting 26 kills with grenades.

The Survivor

Screengrab via Tencent

With a total survival time of 124,414 seconds, Naoman “DANTE” Al Rafid Durlov won The Survivor award for the PMGC 2020.

Field Medic

Screengrab via Tencent

With 67 revives, Onur “Lovazon” Koc got the Field Medic award.

The PMGC 2020 Finals featured a $1.2 million prize pool. Sixteen teams from around the world competed across 29 matches on Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi until a champion was crowned.