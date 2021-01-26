Nova XQF win PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The Chinese team will get the mammoth's share of the $1.2 million prize pool.

Nova XQF won the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals today and have pocketed $700,000 of the $1.2 million prize pool.

The team placed ninth in the league stage of the PMGC which concluded last month. They made a comeback in the finals on the back of a consistent performance, however, getting four chicken dinners from 29 matches.

The league stage champions, Four Angry Men placed second in the overall standings. The team secured the most chicken dinners out of any team in the PMGC 2020 Finals with five first-place finishes.

Defending world champions, Bigetron RA, had a terrible first day in the finals. The team made a comeback in the second, though, and managed to climb to fifth in the overall standings.

Here are the results of the PMGC 2020 Finals:

Nova Esports Four Angry Men ZEUS Esports Natus Vincere Bigetron Red Aliens Konina Power Team Secret Klas Digital Athletics Alpha7 Esports Secret Jin RRQ Athena Futbolist Aerowolf Limax Power888 KPS A1 Esports Abrupt Slayers

The PMGC 2020 Finals was supposed to be played at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The tournament had to be moved online, however, after three players tested positive for COVID-19. All players competed in isolation from their hotel rooms.

The sudden move to an online format caused a lot of connection issues in the PMGC. The tournament had to be delayed by two days as the PUBG Mobile esports team worked to address these issues.