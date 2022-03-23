The best over-ear wireless gaming headphones

If you want the best gaming experience, over-ear wireless headphones are the way to go. They offer complete audio immersion, including noise-cancellation and full ear coverage, so external sounds barely interfere while hunting down opponents.

While shopping for over-ear wireless headphones, important considerations outside of general audio capability include microphone quality, build quality, noise-cancellation, and versatility.

Image via Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Momentum 3’s are up for the task if you’re aiming for value. These headphones offer clear sound, solid frequency response, and a decent microphone, so communicating for work, listening to music, or hoping into a favorite game proves effortless.

Regardless of application, each nuance of sound impresses. The Smart Control App features Emotional Equalizer, so tweaking to precisely the sound that suits you proves easy. Also, the Transparent Hearing function allows users to control how loudly ambient sounds hear alongside audio, so you can stay in touch with the environment if necessary.

For gamers, dialing into nearby enemy movement feels effortless, meaning more headshots and less respawning.

Earcups are spacious and comfortable; the entire headset is easily adjustable and foldable for ease of travel. Thanks to noise-canceling the Sennheiser Momentum 3’s eliminate outside noise effectively.

Imag via Bose

Bose offers a solid pair of headphones in their QuietComfort (Series II) Wireless Headphones.

The overall sound quality delivers balanced audio and does a fine job eliminating background noises—great news for users looking to immerse themselves in-game, thanks to a triple-level noise canceling. Dynamic full-range audio means listening to music, gaming, or communicating proves enjoyable—regardless of usage.

With the touch of a subtly-placed button, you can easily access the built-in microphone, so switching gears from casual listening to gaming isn’t a problem.

Although costly, you get what you pay for in the QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones. Build quality is top-notch, meaning users can pack them around worry-free and wear them for extended periods knowing they’ll hold up.

Image via Sony

Sony hits the mark thanks to their fourth-generation headphones, the WH-1000XM4, which offer a well-rounded user experience no matter the use.

Thirty hours of battery life, industry-leading noise-canceling, premium sound quality, and comfortable ergonomics mean this headset fits the needs of gamers when called upon.

Built-in smart listening technology creates a seamless, hands-free listening experience. For instance, simply speaking will automatically pause your music in Speak-to-Chat—useful when an old friend pops out of nowhere mid-song, chatting up a storm. Adaptive playback detects whether the headphones are being worn or not.

A built-in microphone improves upon the previous generation, meaning in-game chat or phone calls are on par with the rest of the features.

All in all, listening to music, gaming, or talking over the phone make’s for a seamless experience—just prepare to pay a premium.

Image via Audio-Technica

If you’re aiming for reliable wireless headphones that sound fantastic, last for hours on end, and offer wired listening, the Audio-Technia ATH-M50xBT’s deliver.

Although not the flashiest design, Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50xBT excel in bass-heavy, high-quality sound. They’re well suited for gaming and bass-heavy music genres, like dance, EDM, or drum and bass.

Contents include a 3.5mm cable (for wired capability), a micro USB cable, and a stylish leather carrying pouch for fashionable on-the-go travel.

Sound quality is prioritized over things like flashy features or pure aesthetics. Bluetooth 5 means wireless connectivity competes with the best. The headband is well-padded, and the ear cups fold in for ease of transport.

Padding might deter some, especially gamers who play for extended sessions (30 hours or more per charge), trying to last all day. Also, gamers with bigger ears may want to look elsewhere for their headphone sizing needs.

Image via Jabra

Jabra offers an affordable installment in their Elite 45H’s, holding up where it counts and avoiding the flashy bells and whistles seen on other expensive headphones.

The Elite 45H’s are comfortable, offer an outstanding 50+ hours per charge, and feature a capable microphone—good news for clear in-game communication.

These headphones should cover most users’ ears without issue, although those with larger ears might not find the coverage they’re looking for. The overall design is very clean, meaning on-the-go usage looks stylish.

Speaking of affordability, the Jabra Elite 45H’s hover around the $100 price point. Considering that nets you excellent sound, extra-long battery life, and a microphone that gets the job done, you’d be hard-pressed to find better value headphones.

Image via Bowers & Wilkins

Thanks to a stylish and ergonomic design, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition offer a comfortable headset built for extended sessions.

Remarkable sound quality compares these headphones with some of the best on the market; strong noise-canceling competes with headphones like Sony’s WH-1000XM4 or Bose’s QuietComfort 35 Series II.

Around 30 hours per charge means extended usage without the concern of a dead battery, so multi-purpose, all-day usage is no problem.

Carbon fiber, metal, and leather make up the full design. There’s no plastic found on these headphones, which is excellent news for users who demand a premium build.

Coming in at roughly $400, these headphones don’t come cheap. However, what you get are stylish, premium-built wireless headphones that deliver excellent performance, feature responsive controls, and sound great no matter the intended usage.