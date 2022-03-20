With many esports already returning to live events, it seems Tencent is ready to do so too.

Tencent seemingly confirmed that the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 will be a LAN event earlier this week. In a new giveaway as a part of PUBG Mobile’s fourth Anniversary Sweepstakes, the company is giving away two tickets to the PMGC 2022, indicating it will likely be played offline.

The PMGC 2022 will be played from December and January 2023, according to the roadmap for the year. Top teams from around the world will be competing for the title of world champions. No details about its format have been revealed.

PUBG Mobile hasn’t had a live world championship since the 2019 PMCO Global Finals, which was played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The 2020 PMGC Finals were supposed to be played at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, with all teams even flying out to the Middle Eastern country to compete. After a few players tested positive for COVID-19, however, all teams had to play remotely from their hotel rooms.

The PMGC 2021 Finals were played online with some teams traveling to Singapore or Dubai to reduce ping disparity.

After two years of no LAN events, this hint comes as a delight to fans of PUBG Mobile esports. If it takes place offline, however, the PMGC won’t be the only international LAN competition in 2022. The 31st Southeast Asian Games and the 2022 Asian Games will feature esports as a medal event. Both of these will be live events with PUBG Mobile being one of the disciplines.

Besides the PMGC, Tencent is also organizing a Mid-Season Championship in June with teams from around the world. It’s still unclear what format this tournament will follow.

To enter the PUBG Mobile fourth Anniversary Sweepstakes, players can sign up on its website with their name, region, birthday, and PUBG Mobile ID. Besides the tickets to the PMGC 2022, iPad Pros, Airpod Pros, iPad Minis, and more are at stake.