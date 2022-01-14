A handful of teams will travel to Singapore and Dubai to compete in PMGC grand finals 2021

The event has a prize pool of more than $3 million.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 grand finals will happen from Jan. 21 to 23. Sixteen teams from around the world will compete for the title of world champions and a share of the prize pool exceeding $3 million.

In a press release today, Tencent revealed details about the venue and format for the biggest esports event in PUBG Mobile history. A total of 18 matches will be played across the three days to decide the winners.

The PMGC grand finals will be a semi-LAN affair, with some teams flying out to different locations to compete, while others will play remotely. Today, Tencent revealed the Western teams will compete from Singapore with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board. Stalwart Esports, a team from Mongolia, has also flown out to the country to compete in the event.

The majority of the Eastern teams will compete remotely in the event, but some of them will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The exact list of teams in each venue has yet to be revealed.

The 16 teams in the PMGC grand finals are as follows:

PMGC League West

KAOS Next Rüya

Natus Vincere

Furious Gaming

Alpha 7 Esports

S2G Esports

1907 Fenerbahçe Esports

PMGC League East

DWG KIA

D’Xavier

Stalwart Esports

NV

Nigma Galaxy

The Infinity

SIXTWOEIGHT

Team Secret

4Rivals Alliance

Invited team

Winner of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS)

The PMGC grand finals will be exclusively live-streamed on YouTube. It will begin at 5am CT on each day. OnePlus will be the smartphone partner for the event.