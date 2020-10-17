T1 signs Tyler1 as a content creator

T1 signed popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1 as a content creator, the organization announced today.

T1 announced the signing of the 25-year-old Twitch streamer in fabulous fashion with a video full of memes and references to movies like The Matrix and Avengers: Infinity War on the official T1 Twitter and YouTube pages.

Tyler1, who boasts over 3.7 million followers on Twitch, hosts the annual Tyler1 Championship Series and is known for his path to becoming “reformed.” In 2016, the streamer became infamous for his toxic behavior after receiving an ID ban from League of Legends, although Riot would later unban the streamer from the game in 2018.

Last year, T1, formerly known as SKT, sent the streamer a care package to open on stream. The package contained SKT apparel in addition to a figurine featuring both Tyler1 and legendary League of Legends pro Faker.

Faker and T1 first met while attending League of Legends All-Star events and have since appeared in a number of videos together for the organization’s YouTube channel. Fans may see the pair reconnect as part of Tyler1’s signing with T1.