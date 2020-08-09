Second episode of PUBG Mobile Esports’ documentary series goes live

"Be Resilient" gives viewers a chance to see what takes place behind the scenes.

The second episode of PUBG Mobile Esports’ “Between the Battlegrounds” documentary launched today during the penultimate day of the World League (PMWL) East finals. The 19-minute episode is called “Be Resilient.”

The second episode starts from where the previous one left off. The Southeast Asian teams are competing in their regional PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL) to qualify for the World League and the SEA Finals. “Be Resilient” highlights Aekachai “MADTOI” Areesanan, Tinnapop “MARTIN” Benjawong, and Ariezky “RensKy” Haridjaya.

The episode displays some of the challenges Indonesia’s Morph Team, Thailand’s VALDUS the Murder, and Malaysia’s Team Secret had to face to make it through their respective PMPL leagues.

The episode particularly highlights Morph Team’s RensKy who learned on the first day of the PMPL Indonesia Finals that his father had to be hospitalized due to a heart blockage. The documentary shows behind the scenes footage of what takes place when the players aren’t competing on the big stage.

“Be Resilient” ends by showing Cloud9’s Jack “Beowulf” Schultz. This could be a hint that the next episode of “Between the Battlegrounds” will take viewers all the way to North America.

“Between the Battlegrounds” is an eight-part documentary series produced by PUBG Mobile Esports. It will be released throughout 2020 and will showcase different pro players and teams as they overcome challenges— both in-game and out—to become the best in the world.