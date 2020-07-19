First episode of PUBG Mobile Esports’ documentary series Between the Battlegrounds is now live

The first episode of PUBG Mobile Esports’ eight-part documentary series “Between the Battlegrounds” was released today during the World League (PMWL) East. The episode is called “Be Prepared.”

The documentary features Made Bagas “Zuxxy” Pramudita , Made Bagus “Luxxy” Prabaswara, Aekachai “MADTOI” Areesanan, and Tinnapop “MARTIN” Benjawong including their respective teams. It also includes scenes of the teammates of these players and some PUBG Mobile casters such as John Allen and Zander Padwick.

The 19-minute episode highlights the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split global finals last year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It shows the challenges the players had to face and the preparations plus changes they had to endure ahead of PUBG Mobile’s 2020 esports season which has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zuxxy and Luxxy are a part of the reigning world champion squad of Bigetron Red Aliens. MARTIN and MADTOI played for ILLUMINATE The Murder (now known as Valdus the Murder) during the PMCO Fall split global finals and finished fourth. MADTOI was released from the team after the global finals and currently plays for Team Secret.

The episode also includes behind-the-scenes footage of what went down during the PMCO fall split global finals. Fans can get a feeling of what it’s like competing in the highest level of professional PUBG Mobile through the documentary.

“Between the Battlegrounds” is PUBG Mobile esports’ latest endeavor to showcase the lives of professional players the game has produced. It will have eight episodes that will be released throughout the year.

In the past, Tencent has produced two documentaries for PUBG Mobile. These are called “Be the One” and “Mobile Battlegrounds.” Be the One follows the lives of Indian PUBG Mobile players, Naman “Mortal” Mathur, Gopal “Carry” Sarda, and Tanmay “Scout” Singh. Mobile Battlegrounds, on the other hand, features three of North America’s teams: Misfits Gaming, Spacestation Gaming, and Revenants.