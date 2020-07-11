PUBG Mobile esports unveils new documentary titled “Between the Battlegrounds”

PUBG Mobile Esports is producing an eight-part documentary on the competitive scene of the game. “Between the Battlegrounds” will track different PUBG Mobile players and teams as they compete in tournaments throughout the year.

The documentary was unveiled today at the opening weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East. A teaser was also released today which started off with the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split global finals 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and led into the 2020 esports season.

Related: How to watch the PUBG Mobile World League season zero

The first episode will be released during the first super weekend of the PMWL which will be held from July 17 to 19. The remaining episodes will be released throughout the year.

Here is a first teaser for "Between the Battlegrounds" – a eight-part documentary series about the PUBG Mobile Esports!



Keep tuned for the first episode, which will be aired during the next week's Super Weekend. pic.twitter.com/p9UvELi1Au — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time PUBG Mobile is releasing an online series. Earlier this year, Tencent released a web series in Hindi called “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan” (New [Battle] Ground of Friendship). The five-part fictional series showcased the lives of different PUBG Mobile players as they played the game and went about their daily lives.

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) kicked off today and will run until Aug. 9. A prize pool of $425,000 is up for grabs in each division of the league, the East and the West.