Scores and standings for the PMWL West opening weekend

The opening weekend will be used to seed the teams into different groups.

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West season zero began today. A total of 20 teams are competing for a share of the $425,000 prize pool and the trophy of the first World League.

All 20 teams will play 10 matches across two days in the opening weekend. The weekend’s results will then be used for seeding the teams into five groups of four teams each for the league play of the World League.

Related: PUBG Mobile teams face ping disadvantage in PMWL West season zero due to online format

The league play will constitute the most major part of the PMWL and will run from July 14 to Aug. 2. A total of 16 teams from here will advance to the finals where one will be crowned as the Western champions.

The PMWL was supposed to be an offline event at the PUBG Mobile esports studio in Katowice, Poland but is being held online due to health concerns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: Scores and standings for the PMWL East opening weekend

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboards of every match of the PMWL West opening weekend. The results are being updated daily.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings after five matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day one

Match five – Erangel (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Sanhok (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Miramar (Groups A, B, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent