Scores and standings for the PMWL East opening weekend

The results will be used to seed the teams for the league play.

The opening weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East season zero is being played on July 11 and 12. A total of 20 teams are competing in the league.

The results of the opening weekend will be used to seed the teams into five groups of four teams each ahead of the league play. The league play will be held between July 14 to Aug. 2. The top 16 teams from the league play will move on to the finals where a champion will be crowned.

The PMWL was originally scheduled to be held at the newly-constructed PUBG Mobile studio in Katowice, Poland. It is being played online, however, to ensure the safety of everyone involved amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though 20 teams have qualified for the PMWL East, only 19 are playing today. This is because the Pakistani roster of FreeStyle isn’t able to compete due to the interim ban on PUBG in the country.

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the PMWL East season zero and the overall placement points. The scores are being updated live.

Overall Standings

These are the overall standings of the PMWL East season zero after four matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day one

Match five – Erangel (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Sanhok (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Miramar (Groups A, B, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent