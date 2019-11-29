S1mple banned from Twitch for the second time, wants to cancel partnership with the platform

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, the best CS:GO player in 2018, had his Twitch channel banned yesterday.

This is s1mple’s second suspension in three months. In August, s1mple was banned for using a homophobic Russian slur. The reason and length of his current ban are unknown.

He may have said a homophobic slur again, though. S1mple commented on his ban on Twitter yesterday.

“Stupid Twitch doesn’t understand the different meanings of the same word in different contexts,” S1mple said. “I’m tired of streaming on a terrible platform, always choosing the right words. If you give ban for nothing, then the rules should be the same for other streamers as well.”

Sasha on Twitter Can’t remove twitch partnership by myself because of ban, do it instead of me please @Twitch

S1mple replied to his initial tweet later and said he no longer wants to have a partnership with Twitch, hinting that he may move to another streaming platform. Many of his fans are asking him to join either Mixer or YouTube.

Twitch hasn’t made a comment on s1mple’s ban and most likely won’t. The platform’s policy is to inform the streamer only. So, it’s up to s1mple to decide if he wants to share his ban information with his fans.

Twitch has strict rules for what the company calls “hateful conduct.” Hateful conduct is “any content or activity that promotes, encourages, or facilitates discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment, or violence based on race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, medical condition, physical characteristics, or veteran status, and is prohibited,” according to its community guidelines.

If that’s the case, s1mple could be banned from one to 30 days. Fans will have to wait to see if s1mple will move to another streaming platform or just wait for his Twitch ban to be lifted.