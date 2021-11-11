PUBG: New State is now available globally on Android and iOS

You can download the game to enjoy the new battle royale title in the PUBG universe.

After being announced in February 2021, PUBG: New State is finally here. The game has been released globally for Android and iOS devices.

You can download the game by visiting the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. The download size is around 1.5 GBs. You may need to download some additional content in the game as well.

Currently, the game has a battle royale mode, training grounds, and a team deathmatch mode (TDM). The battle royale maps include a revamped Erangel from the original PUBG and a New State exclusive called Troi. Both are 8×8 kilometers in size. You can play the BR mode in first-person perspective (FPP) or third-person perspective (TPP) alone or with a squad.

The TDM mode will be played on a smaller map called Station.

PUBG: New State is set in 2051, years after the events of the original PUBG on PC. While the game feels similar to PUBG Mobile, it has enhanced graphics and a lot of additional features. This includes weapon customization, new vehicles, calling back dead teammates, and more.

You can also recruit enemy players into your team in PUBG: New State, adding a whole different mechanic to the battle royale genre.

With hackers being a frequent complaint in PUBG Mobile, Krafton has been stringent in its efforts to decrease the same in the new battle royale title. The game will not support emulators and will have other anti-tamper technology to prevent hacks. It will also have secondary passwords, OTP verification, and two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect players’ accounts.