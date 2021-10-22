PUBG: New State allows players to recruit enemies to their team

PUBG: New State is set to be released globally on Nov. 11. In a media showcase today, Krafton revealed some of the features the game will have. One of the most exciting of these is the “Recruit System.”

In New State, players will be able to recruit enemy players into their team. That’s right—when you parachute down into the map, your initial enemies can become teammates later.

Daehoon Kim, creative director for PUBG: New State at Krafton, said that this will work if there is an extra spot on your team. It seems that if you are playing squads with only three players, you can add a fourth ally during battle.

Daehoon Kim added that enemy players will have a chance to join your team or choose death. This indicates that only enemies that you knock out or kill can be recruited into your team.

“I want to emphasize that a system like this has never been introduced in the battle royale genre and can change the whole dynamics of the Battlegrounds,” Daehoon Kim said.

Screengrab via Krafton

Krafton had already previously revealed that New State will have a teammate revival system. If one of your teammates dies, they can be called back into the battlefield by finding and firing a green flare gun. Players have to be wary while doing this, however, since enemies may be attracted due to the fired flare.

On release, New State will have four maps. These are Erangel, Troi, a four vs. four TDM map, and the training grounds. More maps will be added in the future, Krafton said.