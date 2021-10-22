PUBG: New State will not support emulators, will have strict anti-cheating measures

You won't be able to play the game with a keyboard and mouse.

The most annoying thing in online games is hackers. Krafton’s upcoming mobile battle royale game, PUBG: New State will have strict anti-cheating measures in place to control hackers and ensure a fair competitive environment.

During a recent media showcase, Sangwan Kim, the head of anti-cheat for New State, revealed some measures the company is taking to protect the game.

One of these is the ban on emulators in PUBG: New State. Emulators allow players to enjoy mobile games with a keyboard and mouse on a PC. Several mobile games have enacted measures such as separate matchmaking for emulators to ensure fairness. But Krafton is completely banning the use of emulators in New State.

“The use of emulators in mobile games allows for the use of a keyboard and a mouse, which may negatively affect the fairness of games,” said Sangwan Kim . “That’s why we plan on keeping our policy on blocking those who use emulators to play PUBG: New State.”

Besides this, Krafton will be “implementing measures” to prevent such players from playing New State properly with a keyboard and mouse. It’s unclear what these are exactly.

Additionally, the game will have anti-tamper technology to prevent hacks.

“The game code has been obfuscated to make it difficult to reverse engineer, and we’ve made efforts to make an environment where hack production is difficult right from the game’s onset by fixing vulnerabilities that hack users could use as attack points,” said Sangwan Kim.

Krafton is also working on solutions to prevent file tampering, which will be comparable to the security in financial apps and services.

Players’ accounts will also have strict protection to prevent hacking. This includes secondary passwords, OTP verification, and two-factor authentication (2FA).

New State will be released on Android and iOS devices on Nov. 11. It will have two battle royale maps, Troi and Erangel. A training ground and TDM map will also be present in the game.