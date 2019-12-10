PUBG Mobile's Chinese beta gives players glimpse of Erangel 2.0

Ever since Erangel 2.0 was revealed to be coming to PUBG Mobile last July, players have been expecting the revamped version of the map to finally release.

So far, no news has been revealed on the new map’s release date. Footage from the Chinese beta by PUBG Mobile YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming has given fans a glimpse of how Erangel 2.0 will be like, however.

The video shows the towers in the military base. In the current version of the Erangel map, the towers are completely fixed while in Erangel 2.0, these towers are broken.

Related: Leak suggests deployable shield, grappling hook could come to PUBG Mobile

In the Chinese beta, the towers were broken, suggesting that Erangel 2.0 is nearing its release. But there were no other changes in the map, like changes to the environment. The broken towers were probably added to the beta by Tencent to tease fans about the map’s release.

So far, no release date has been revealed for the new map. PUBG Mobile’s upcoming update, 0.16.0 will add a new “Rage Gear” mode and change the current Erangel map a bit. A new snowy region will be added to the map in the winter-themed update.