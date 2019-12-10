Leak suggests deployable shield, grappling hook could come to PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile could be getting a new mode with grappling hooks, abilities, and deployable shields, footage from the Chinese beta by YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming suggests.

The video shows players using grappling hooks to move around the map. The grappling hook appears to be a separate button on the screen and players just have to aim and shoot it to quickly grapple to a nearby location. In the video, the grappling hook had a cooldown of 20 seconds.

The grappling hook is just one of the many abilities seen in the video. Another ability allowed players to deploy a shield. Similar to the hook, just pressing the ability’s button deploys the extra piece of cover.

Also spotted in the video was a new way of reviving your teammate. The player shot a ray of yellow light to instantly revive his knocked out teammate. Other abilities included a deployable loot box that gave loot as high as a level three helmet. Also seen in the Chinese beta was the ability to speed up and run faster for some time.

It is unclear if all this could be coming to the global version of PUBG Mobile. Usually, most of the stuff from the Chinese beta makes its way to the global version in later updates.