PUBG Mobile is collaborating with Indonesian rapper Rich Brian

An voice pack featuring the rapper has dropped into the game.

PUBG Mobile has been collaborating with popular singers and artists since 2019, such as Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and K-pop girl group BLACKPINK for in-game events and showmatches.

Today, another such collaboration was unveiled with Indonesian rapper Brian Imanuel Soewarno, who is popularly known as Rich Brian.

This isn’t the first time the rapper and PUBG Mobile have crossed paths. During the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia finals last October, Rich Brian delivered a live performance and participated in a showmatch.

As part of this new collaboration, an exclusive “Rich Brian voice pack” has dropped into PUBG Mobile. Players can navigate to the voice settings in the game and select the rapper’s voice. A music video collaboration between the rapper and mobile game is also on the way.

Back in September, PUBG Mobile announced a major collaboration with BLACKPINK. As part of this, a month-long event was held in PUBG Mobile which saw fans win some exciting rewards including signed albums from the band members, Kim Ji-soo, Jennie Kim, Roseanne Park, and Lalisa Manoban. The group also participated in a PUBG Mobile showmatch.