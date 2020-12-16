PUBG Mobile has reportedly made $2.6 billion in 2020

It is the highest-grossing mobile game of 2020 so far.

PUBG Mobile is the highest-grossing mobile game of 2020, according to estimates from analytics company Sensor Tower. The game has made nearly $2.6 billion this year.

This includes revenue from the game’s Chinese version, Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace). The game’s revenue has been up by 64.3 percent as compared to 2019.

Tencent’s mobile MOBA, Honor of Kings placed second in Sensor Tower’s top-grossing mobile games list. The game has made $2.5 billion in 2020 so far. This represents an increase of 42.8 percent from last year.

In the third position is Niantic’s Pokémon GO, which had its best year in terms of revenue. The game has generated $1.2 billion thus far. Other games in the top five include Coin Master and Roblox, games that made about $1.1 billion, according to Sensor Tower.

PUBG Mobile continues to make a lot of money despite losing its largest player base after India’s ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) banned the game on Sept. 2. The battle royale game was released in March 2018 and has since been growing substantially.

Just last month, PUBG Mobile made $173.8 million, according to Sensor Tower. The majority of the revenue (54.2 percent) came from China’s Peacekeeper Elite, though.

Currently, the biggest PUBG Mobile esports event in history, the Global Championship (PMGC) is underway with a prize pool of $2 million. The top 24 teams from around the world are competing in the tournament.