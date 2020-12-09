PUBG Mobile reportedly made over $170 million last month

PUBG Mobile was the second-highest grossing mobile game in November 2020, according to estimates from analytics company, Sensor Tower. The game reportedly made $173.8 million last month.

This number includes revenue from PUBG Mobile’s Chinese version, called Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace). In fact, the Chinese version accounted for the majority of the revenue with about 54.2 percent coming from the country alone. Globally, PUBG Mobile made the most money from the U.S., which accounted for 11.5 percent of the total.

The highest-grossing mobile game last month was Tencent’s mobile MOBA, Honor of Kings. The game is only available in China and Taiwan. It generated $230.5 million in November, which is a growth of 62.5 percent from November 2019. Of this, about 96.4 percent came from China while Taiwan accounted for 1.4 percent.

The other games in the top five were Genshin Impact, Coin Master, and Pokemon GO.

Chinese video game development company, miHoYo’s free-to-play MMORPG, Genshin Impact dropped to the third position after being the highest-grossing mobile game in October. In that month, the game made $239 million. Last month, however, it could only generate $143 million.