Each player will get some in-game rewards based on how their region's teams fared in the competition.

The third Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero concluded this Sunday. Today, Tencent revealed the rewards every player will receive based on their region’s performance in the third week.

Tencent has kept specific milestones for teams to reach in each of the four Super Weekends. If any team from the region achieves them, all players from that region will get some in-game rewards. The regions include EMEA, South Asia, the Americas, and SEA.

Here are the rewards for Super Weekend three of the PMGC season zero. Players will get them in-game next week.

EMEA

Image via Tencent

South Asia

Image via Tencent

Americas

Image via Tencent

SEA

Image via Tencent

After three Super Weekends, defending world champions Bigetron Red Aliens are in first place with 476 points. They are being trailed by the Chinese team, Four Angry Men who have 420 points from 45 matches.

The fourth and final Super Weekend on Dec. 18 to 20 will decide the league stage champions and the 16 teams that will advance to the PMGC Finals. The Global Championship has a prize pool of $1.5 million. Of that, $700,000 will be awarded based on the results of the league stage while the rest will be given in the finals.

The fourth week will begin tomorrow at 4am CT.