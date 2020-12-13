PUBG Mobile bans 1.49 million accounts in a week for cheating

There is nothing worse in video games than cheaters. PUBG Mobile is no stranger to this issue. The in-game anti-cheat system bans millions of accounts every week. In the Dec. 4 to 10 weekly report, Tencent reported that 1,498,044 accounts were banned for using cheats.

There are several different hacks that cheaters use to gain an unfair advantage in the game. The majority of accounts were banned for using auto-aim hacks. Here is the exact distribution of the banned accounts:

X-Ray vision: 24 percent

Auto-aim hacks: 26 percent

Speed hacks: 16 percent

Modification of area damage: 10 percent

Modification of the character model: Seven percent

Others: 17 percent

What makes hackers even more annoying in PUBG Mobile is that they are distributed throughout all ranks in the game. Even a conqueror player may encounter hackers in the game. Here are the rank-wise distribution of the banned accounts in the past week:

Conqueror: Two percent

Ace: Eight percent

Crown: 12 percent

Diamond: 14 percent

Platinum: 13 percent

Gold: 11 percent

Silver: 11 percent

Bronze: 29 percent

PUBG Mobile also posted a video on its social media handles today advising players on how to protect their accounts from hackers. It suggested keeping a new password for every account, enabling two-factor authentication, changing passwords every six months, and never sharing account info with anyone.