PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 will kick off on Nov. 30

Teams from around the world will be competing for the title of world champion and a share of the $6 million prize pool.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 will begin on Nov. 30 and will run until January 2022, Tencent confirmed in a press release today.

The championship will be split into the league stage and the finals. The league will happen for four weeks from Nov. 30 until late December. The top teams from here will advance to the finals in January 2022. Teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL) and Regional Championships will be competing in the PMGC. The exact number of teams hasn’t been revealed yet, however.

The squads will not only be battling for the title of world champions but also a share of the $6 million prize pool. This is the largest prize pool in PUBG Mobile esports history for a single event.

Tencent also hasn’t revealed if the event will be taking place offline or online. James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile global esports, told Dot Esports in July he and his team are “trying hard” to hold the PMGC as a live event and were looking at several venues.

Last year, the league stage of the PMGC was played online with 24 teams competing. The top 16 teams from here then advanced to the finals, which took place from Jan. 21 to 26. The finals were initially supposed to be played at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Tencent had flown all teams to the Middle Eastern country to compete.

Just a few days before the finals, however, several players tested positive for COVID-19, leading all competitors to play from their hotel rooms in isolation.

Correction Oct. 7 10:30am CT: An earlier version of this article incorrectly said the PMGC will begin on Nov. 23, according to a press release by Tencent. The company later clarified, however, that the global championship will kick off on Nov. 30. This article has been updated to reflect this information.