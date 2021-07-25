PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 unveiled with $6 million prize pool

Tencent Games officially revealed the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 today during the World Invitational (PMWI). It will take place from November 2021 to January 2022 and crown a world champion.

The PMGC will be the “biggest event in PUBG Mobile esports,” according to Tencent Games director of PUBG Mobile global esports James Yang, and comes with a humongous prize pool of $6 million—three times the prize money that was up for grabs during the last edition of the competition.

Just like last year, the PMGC 2021 will be split into the league and final stages. The league will take place in November and December 2021. The finals, on the other hand, will occur in January 2022. The company will reveal more information about the slots and schedule at a later date, according to Yang.

The team with the most points from the league stage and finals of both seasons of each PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) in 2021 will qualify for the PMGC. Aside from that, the top teams from the regional championships will also book slots at the Global Championship.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the upcoming PMGC will be a live event. Yang told Dot Esports over an email that Tencent is “trying hard” to hold the PMGC 2021 as an offline event, but there was “too much uncertainty” to guarantee anything at this point. He added that they were looking at several locations and venues.

Tencent will likely be a lot more careful this year after several players tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2020 finals of the PMGC. It was initially supposed to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates from Jan. 21 to 24, 2021. Just a day before it began, however, Tencent announced that three players had tested positive. As a result, the rest of the players competed in isolation from their hotel rooms.

With the world battling a surge in coronavirus cases due to the delta variant, Tencent will be hoping the pandemic calms down before the PMGC begins in November.