PMPL European Championship revealed as MENA merges with South Asia

The PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL) around the world are ongoing, and the teams with the most points from each league across both seasons in 2021 will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). The rest of the teams can get a spot in the PMGC through the regional championships.

In addition to the schedule for the PMPL Regional Championships, Tencent also announced the MENA region is merging with South Asia due to their “close proximity and strong competitive communities.” In the previous season, the MENA region was a part of Europe to form the EMEA Championship. With its separation, a new regional championship, the PMPL European Championship has been unveiled.

This means that teams from the PMPL Western Europe, CIS, and Turkey, along with some teams from local Club Opens (PMCOs), will be competing in the PMPL European Championship.

The regional championships are the last stop before the global PMGC, which will take place from Nov. 23 until January 2022. The schedule for the four PMPL Regional Championships is as follows:

PMPL SEA Championship: Oct. 12 to Nov. 7

PMPL Americas Championship: Nov. 11 to 14

PMPL European Championship: Mid-November

PM MENA and South Asia Championship: Mid-November

The exact prize pool or slots to the PMGC from each region has not been revealed yet.