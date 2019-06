Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Each week, five champions and 15 skins in League of Legends are put on sale for an up to 60-percent price reduction. If you want to make the most out of your Riot Points, look no further than the deals below.

Here are this week’s champion and skin sale.

Champions

Brand: 572 RP (-35 percent)

Galio:395 RP (-50 percent)

Kalista: 487 RP (-50 percent)

Kayle: 169 RP (-35 percent)

Soraka: 130 RP (-50 percent)

Skins

Asylum Shaco: 487 RP (-50 percent)

Firecracker Jinx: 675 RP (-50 percent)

Frostfire Annie: 682 RP (-30 percent)

Frozen Terror Nocturne: 585 RP (-40 percent)

Harbinger Kassadin: 487 RP (-50 percent)

High Noon Thresh: 1,012 RP (-25 percent)

Iron Solari Leona: 390 RP (-60 percent)

Nightraven Fiora: 375 RP (-50 percent)

Odyssey Malphite: 675 RP (-50 percent)

Program Lissandra: 675 RP (-50 percent)

Redeemed Riven: 536 RP (-45 percent)

Shockblade Zed: 390 RP (-60 percent)

Star Guardian Janna: 944 RP (-30 percent)

Star Guardian Poppy: 675 RP (-50 percent)

Void Bringer Illaoi: 607 RP (-55 percent)