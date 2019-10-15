League of Legends: Mobile may be unveiled at Riot’s 10-year anniversary event

A lot of exciting announcements are anticipated from League of Legends’ 10-year anniversary event. As the game celebrates its first decade, we could see the MOBA be unveiled for another platform —mobile.

The pre-registration link for League of Legends: Mobile was accidentally opened for Brazil and China earlier today before being quickly taken down by Riot. That obviously hints that the game, which according to Reuters, has been in development since early 2018, could be announced at League’s 10-year anniversary event on Oct. 16.

Rod Breslau on Twitter the League of Legends mobile game is also expected to be launching today, with pre-registration links for the game in China and Brazil exposed before quickly taken down by Riot

The report that League of Legends: Mobile is in development, which was followed by some leaked footage, naturally generated a lot of buzz in the League community. It’s not surprising to see Riot jump onto the mobile platform given the immense success of other games like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile.

The leaked footage from August, which featured the champion Ezreal, revealed that the game was in a pretty decent stage with similar aspects to the PC version. It was still missing some key elements like Nexus turrets, however.

Later leaks in mid-September showed how the matchmaking lobby and champion select menu was going to look. It seems that soon, however, we’ll finally get to see all the details of the game. Riot’s anniversary event is on Oct. 16.