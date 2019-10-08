When is League’s 10-year anniversary event?

Believe it or not, League of Legends is nearly 10 years old.

Since October 2009, Riot Games has created over 100 champions, and almost a thousand skins. The map has changed and the meta has transformed. It’s been a wild ride, with its ups and its downs, but it’s still going strong.

League is the most popular PC game in the world, bringing in an astonishing eight million concurrent players on a daily basis. That trumps the top ten games on Steam combined, beating out both CS:GO and Dota 2.

To celebrate the success of the game, Riot is hosting a special 10th-anniversary event, featuring livestreams and showcasing League’s new and improved logo.

Most importantly, though, Riot will reveal details for the game’s future, including a look at the 2020 preseason, Teamfight Tactics’ next big content update, and more. Tellstones might even get a mention or two.

When does the event begin?

The event starts on Oct. 16 and is expected to run throughout the day. The specific details have yet to be revealed, however. A 10th Anniversary Edition of “Riot Pls” will kick off at 7pm CT, showcasing some of Riot’s favorite moments in the game’s history.