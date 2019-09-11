Intel partners with IOC to bring $500,000 Rocket League and Street Fighter V tournament to Tokyo

Intel is partnering with the International Olympic Committee for the first Intel World Open esports tournament. The competition will take place just ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and will feature a live audience from Tokyo.

The Intel World Open will feature Psyonix/Epic Games’ Rocket League and Capcom’s Street Fighter V. The event will take place from July 22 to 24, 2020, right before the 2020 Summer Olympics begins on July 24.

The tournament will be held in partnership with the games’ developers, with each tournament set to have $250,000 in prize money for a grand total of $500,000. The event will instantly become two of the top five prize pools in both games’ histories.

Considering that the Open will be held in Tokyo, the inclusion of one of Japan’s most hallowed gaming traditions in Street Fighter will likely strike a chord with the audience.

While more popular esports exists, the choices made here are to appeal to an audience unfamiliar to professional gaming. Speaking to The Esports Observer, Mark Subotnick, Intel’s director of business development for games and esports said: “These two titles are something that the average consumer or audience member can look at and get what’s going on, and that’s unfortunately not always the case in esports.”

Twelve countries will be pre-selected to form national teams, with the national qualifiers starting in March 2020. Four players will be selected, but there will not be a limit on participants. If you are not a part of the pre-selected countries, regional qualifiers will be held to select eight more teams. A total of twenty teams will proceed to the semi-finals in Katowice, where only seven teams will join the Japanese national team awaiting in Tokyo.

This represents Intel’s second esports partnership with the IOC. The Intel Extreme Masters Season XII stopped over in Pyeongchang, South Korea less than one week before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Fully backed by the IOC, the event was organized by ESL and only featured Starcraft 2. Sasha “Scarlett” Hostyn made history at the event, becoming the first woman to win a premier Starcraft 2 championship.

While Pyeongchang was only streamed to viewers, the Tokyo Open will have a live audience. ESL will once again handle the production for the Intel World Open.

While supported by the IOC, the competition isn’t an official Olympics event. The honor will belong to the officially sanctioned 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where five different games across three platforms will be contested as medal events along with other sporting disciplines.