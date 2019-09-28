Hassan brothers SumaiL and YawaR join the Quincy Crew

Syed “SumaiL” Hassan and Yawar “YawaR” Hassan have joined forces for the first time in their pro careers. Along with three other players from the ex-Newbee and VGJ.Storm rosters, the Quincy Crew will look to make waves in North America.

Syed “SumaiL” Hassan Quinn “CCnC” Callahan Yawar “YawaR” Hassan Arif “MSS” Anwar Avery “SVG” Silverman

Jack Chen on Twitter quincy crew assembled @SumaaaaiL @ccncdota2 @YawaR_YS @MSSDota @SVGDota , ready to begin this year’s DPC journey with qualifiers looming. expecting org situation to be fully settled soon!

The first Quincy Crew consisted of the ex-VGJ.Storm roster that placed top eight in The International 2018. They were forced to leave the organization due to Valve’s new Dota Pro Circuit rules on multiple organization in tournaments. Afterward, the roster was picked up by Forward Gaming, which unfortunately disbanded before they could head to TI9.

SVG will be coming out of retirement to rejoin his old teammates in Forward Gaming. He previously retired during the season in March, citing a motivation to pursue other projects in his life. Now, he will once again return to Dota 2‘s battlefield.

The new roster was leaked previously when Kurtis “aui_2000” Ling was streaming a scrimmage between his Fighting Pepegas and SumaiL’s Quincy Crew.

This will be SumaiL’s first team outside of Evil Geniuses. The King made winning debuts with the American organization, winning Dota Asia Championships and The International in 2015. While there was no shortage of personal achievements, there has been a dearth of trophies in both EG and SumaiL’s locker room in recent years. Now, SumaiL will have to battle against the boys in blue instead.

While there has been no word on which organization will want to put up the crew, high-profile organizations like Team Liquid and Alliance have been left without a Dota 2 team. American organizations like Complexity, Cloud9 and OpTic Gaming could potentially rejoin the fray, considering the potential of this roster.