SumaiL’s new roster for the 2019-20 DPC might have been leaked

Syed “SumaiL” Hassan is going to be playing somewhere new this season after Evil Geniuses made the call to move forward without him. And thanks to Reddit, his new roster may have been leaked early.

Rumors already pointed to the long-time EG player teaming up with his brother Yawar “YawaR” Hassan, but one post made almost a month ago predicted the entire roster that was shown playing a pub game together.

Based on this image taken from Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling’s stream, this new stack will be as follows.

Syed “SumaiL” Hassan Quinn “CCnC” Callahan Yawar “YawaR” Hassan Arif “MSS” Anwar Avery “SVG” Silverman

The leak came from a match between this roster and Aui’s new team, which includes Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao, Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu, David “MoonMeander” Tan, and Jonathan “bryle” Santos.

It is very believable that the other players trusted Aui and his team, considering there is a lot of crossover between the two when it comes to playing history at Forward Gaming, Cloud9, VGJ Storm, etc. And this new roster is the perfect balance of EG and the former-Forward and Newbee rosters.

Newbee already confirmed that it was letting go of the players that represented the team at The International 2019, so this move makes perfect sense for CCnC, YawaR, MSS, and Aui. SumaiL is also bringing along his old coach, SVG, who last played for Forward during the early parts of 2019 before retiring.

SumaiL already stated that he would be changing to position one if something like this happened which reflects in this lineup and in his recent matches. YawaR has also been spotted in the offlane more frequently, so it looks like r/Dota2 did its homework on this prediction.

It also stands to reason that a lineup like this is too high profile to go without a sponsor. Because every player listed for the team is typically based in North America, this would be the perfect opportunity for Cloud9 to make its re-entry.

But based on the landscape of the current shuffle, Team Liquid seems like the prime contender to field this new roster.

That organization just lost a team that not only won TI7 but made it to the grand finals of TI9, which is a heavy blow to just take with no counterpunch. Signing a team that is headlined by SumaiL, even if he has never played for a team outside of EG, is a good start to building a new image.

None of this has been confirmed by any player or source as of now, but with how accurate Reddit user u/madibariddim has been so far, it seems like a done deal. Now it is just a matter of time before the official news and a potential sponsor is revealed.

The first Dota Pro Circuit qualifiers for the 2019-20 season begin on Oct. 5, so the team has about two weeks to make the announcement if this is indeed happening.